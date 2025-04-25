Shamika Fielder’s Newly Released "The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones" is an Inspiring Tale of Faith, Unity, and Perseverance
“The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shamika Fielder is a heartfelt children’s story that follows four resilient lambs on a journey of hope, courage, and faith.
Biloxi, MS, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones”: an inspiring and heartwarming story of resilience, togetherness, and unwavering faith. “The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones” is the creation of published author, Shamika Fielder, a twenty-nine-year-old mother of four with a big heart and vivid imagination. She enjoys speaking about God, giving testimonies, and listening to others as well. Her love for children and passion to uplift others drive her to help individuals see themselves fully for who they are and guide them in discovering their purpose.
Fielder shares, “The Invincible Lambs is a heartwarming tale of resilience and unity, following the journey of four brave and endearing lambs—Jream, Phil, Yoseph, and Arie. When a powerful storm leaves them orphaned and homeless, the young lambs embark on a remarkable journey guided by their unwavering spirits and the teachings of their loving parents. Through daunting forests, rushing rivers, and steep hills, the lambs demonstrate the power of faith, courage, and unity as they build a new home, creating a place of warmth and joy where they can thrive and live happily ever after. This enchanting story is a testament to the strength found in togetherness and the unwavering spirit of the human heart, inspiring readers of all ages with its timeless message of hope and perseverance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shamika Fielder’s new book delivers a timeless message of hope, determination, and the power of faith, making it a meaningful addition to any family’s library.
Consumers can purchase “The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Invincible Lambs: God’s Chosen Ones,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories