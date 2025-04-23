Ingrid B. Miller’s Newly Released "Treasure Your Thoughts - A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away" is an Inspiring Guide to Wisdom and Spiritual Enrichment
“Treasure Your Thoughts - A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away: 90 Day Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ingrid B. Miller and company, is a transformative devotional designed to provide daily encouragement, biblical wisdom, and practical insights for living a life of purpose and integrity.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Treasure Your Thoughts - A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away: 90 Day Devotional”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching collection of daily devotionals that draw upon the wisdom of Proverbs to inspire and guide readers through life’s challenges. “Treasure Your Thoughts - A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away: 90 Day Devotional” is the creation of published author, Ingrid B. Miller, the Chief Encouragement Officer of Coaching for Success Ltd., an international communication and leadership development company and the controller of CFS Care & Coaching, a nonprofit organization that is geared towards framing and forming young minds through coaching, mentorship and training.
Ingrid B. Miller shares, “Unlock the secrets of wisdom and embrace a life of purpose with Treasure Your Thoughts—A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away. Authored by Ingrid B. Miller and company, this three-in-one ninety-day devotional is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking guidance and understanding.
“Inside this captivating collection, you’ll discover a treasure trove of true stories based on the experiences of the writers that will enlighten your mind and enrich your soul. Designed to impart wisdom and discipline, these devotionals will empower you to make wise decisions and lead a life of integrity.
“Whether you’re a seasoned individual seeking to deepen your understanding or a young person navigating life’s challenges, Treasure Your Thoughts—A Proverb A Day Keeps Problems Away, provides timeless lessons that transcend generations. Through its pages, you’ll gain essential knowledge, develop good conduct, and align yourself with what is right, just, and fair, no matter your age.
“Prepare to witness the transformation of even the simplest minds as these devotionals, based on the book of Proverbs, unlock hidden potential and nurture intellect. You will find purpose and direction, setting you on a path toward success and fulfillment, as you journal your thoughts, find the keys to unlocking the vast realm of knowledge and embrace a life of purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ingrid B. Miller’s new book is a must-have tool for personal reflection, spiritual development, and cultivating wisdom that leads to a fulfilling and meaningful life.
Consumers can purchase “Treasure Your Thoughts - A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away: 90 Day Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Treasure Your Thoughts - A Proverb a Day Keeps Problems Away: 90 Day Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
