Marianne Triplett’s Newly Released "Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty" is a Heartwarming Children's Book That Teaches the Value of Friendship and Empathy

“Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marianne Triplett is a touching story about Miss Kitty, a mule who learns how to make new friends and overcome feelings of loneliness with the help of a special friend, Ruby.