Marianne Triplett’s Newly Released "Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty" is a Heartwarming Children's Book That Teaches the Value of Friendship and Empathy
“Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marianne Triplett is a touching story about Miss Kitty, a mule who learns how to make new friends and overcome feelings of loneliness with the help of a special friend, Ruby.
Weeping Water, NE, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty”: an engaging story that introduces young readers to Miss Kitty, a mule who moves to Breazy Hills Farm and discovers that making new friends can be difficult. “Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty” is the creation of published author, Marianne Triplett, who has worked in the field of social services and in public education, where her focus was on math and special education. She and her husband live in Southeastern Nebraska, where they enjoy small-town living and spending quality time with Miss Kitty. Marianne also enjoys fiddle playing and weaving.
Triplett shares, “Miss Kitty has moved to her new home, Breazy Hills Farm, where she will meet many new barnyard friends. But making new friends, as Miss Kitty finds out, is not always easy. Sometimes it takes a special friend to understand being lonely and to help with hurt and scary feelings. With Ruby as her new friend, Miss Kitty finds her new home with all the barnyard animals as special as she hoped it would be.
“After reading Miss Kitty’s story, please take a few minutes to talk about the questions at the end of the book as a guide to open conversation about how hard it can be sometimes to be accepted. My hope is that, by discussing how Miss Kitty’s feelings can be like those experienced by many children, children will understand that if they are feeling lonely, scared, or bullied, there is someone who can help, be it a teacher, parent, or another adult they feel safe with.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marianne Triplett’s new book offers valuable life lessons in friendship, empathy, and understanding for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
