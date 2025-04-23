Rev. Stanley R. Richardson’s Newly Released "A Black Man’s Murder" is a Gripping and Heartfelt Memoir Confronting Injustice, Grief, and Spiritual Resilience

“A Black Man’s Murder: And the Demons of the Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Stanley R. Richardson is a powerful reflection on trauma, systemic injustice, and divine perseverance. Through deeply personal storytelling, Richardson honors lost loved ones and sheds light on a tragic, overlooked murder from 1961.