Rev. Stanley R. Richardson’s Newly Released "A Black Man’s Murder" is a Gripping and Heartfelt Memoir Confronting Injustice, Grief, and Spiritual Resilience
“A Black Man’s Murder: And the Demons of the Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Stanley R. Richardson is a powerful reflection on trauma, systemic injustice, and divine perseverance. Through deeply personal storytelling, Richardson honors lost loved ones and sheds light on a tragic, overlooked murder from 1961.
Hollister, NC, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Black Man’s Murder: And the Demons of the Pictures”, a stirring and emotional blend of true crime, spiritual reflection, and personal testimony, is the creation of published author, Rev. Stanley R. Richardson.
Rev. Richardson shares, “I can truly say my walk with the Lord, my closeness through prayer has kept me going. Well, I'll even say God always gave me a reason to go on, even in times when I wanted to throw up my hands and just, well, give up. In this book about to soon be released my readers will find that in our most worrying times. Hope, yes Hope, can come in the form of a suffering loved one. I remember looking at my wife, vomiting up green material as I held her hand and I turned and said this is just too much on my plate. To write about a 1961 black man's murder that no one, probably No-One, wants to read about. But with her sad but so sickly-looking eyes, she said to me that it is the perfect time and that Rev. Stan, Honey, you are the perfect man to do it. If anybody, she said can do it. From her weak legs, you can, so find peace, just do it.
“Here I am today writing a few things about me as a seven-year-old child who found himself trying to save his family from horrors I witnessed mostly in our four-room house.
“Well, not many months after my wife encouraged me to start this book, just the beginning of 2020, I started and not long after, about Sept. 26, 2020 Carolyn P. Richardson, who I dedicated this book to, came out as I sat down from work, looks and me and says "Rev., I love you, and dies while I am doing CPR. I remember telling her and my son that when I die, one of them had to do my funeral. The son, first to die, and then she followed five years later. To God be the Praise, I didn't know I would have to do both his and hers. My book is also dedicated to my first wife killed in a car accident. Our son, Stanley Ray Richardson, was murdered in his front yard. to Mr. and Mrs. Waverly Burgess, I made it by faith I God.
“Whomever I am speaking to through this book, you need to find someone you haven’t hugged in a while. Grab them, him or her, your family, your children, and hug them with your love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Stanley R. Richardson’s new book invites readers to witness both a personal and societal reckoning. The narrative bridges the past and present, offering a message of healing, remembrance, and enduring faith in the face of overwhelming pain and loss.
Consumers can purchase “A Black Man’s Murder: And the Demons of the Pictures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Black Man’s Murder: And the Demons of the Pictures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
