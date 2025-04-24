Gordon E. Bane’s Newly Released "Why Do the Children Cry?" is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Collection of Stories
“Why Do the Children Cry?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gordon E. Bane is an imaginative anthology blending heartfelt tales and unexpected twists, guiding readers through emotional and spiritual journeys that evoke reflection and inspiration.
North Branch, MN, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why Do the Children Cry?” a compelling collection of stories that captures the imagination and stirs the soul, is the creation of published author, Gordon E. Bane.
Bane shares, “The stories in this book start in a very normal way, then they twist into something else. In “A Christmas Vision,” Santa could never take you on a trip like this. You’ll be amazed by the direction this story takes; you will be left with a good, uplifted feeling. This is one story that is strange but true; when you finish it, you may have a desire to reread it to receive more of the underlying story you may have missed.
“In the story 'Why Do the Children Cry,' the journey takes you through the dark spiral that is in your mind, and you may put the events of your life into something more understandable. It will put a new light on many things and a new comfort level with many of them. Like most of the other stories, it leads you to a surprising reality.
“'The Cycle of Life' is a story that developed on its own, its harsh start leads you down a dark path, and it’s hard to travel it without having some emotions come out. But it is well worth the journey, and at its conclusion, you’ll be satisfied with the resolve of it.
“The 'Ski' tale is one of fun among three friends, all pranksters, as they have a ski weekend with two of them being good at the sport and one who had never been on skis in his life—me. This is a fun story that will bring a smile.
“'Come Walk with Me' parallels the most published book in the world. Its story could go in many directions, but in fiction, I took it in a beautiful and magical direction, with what I thought was a good conclusion. I enjoyed doing this story.
“Read this book to gain the love in your hearts that I put in from mine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon E. Bane’s new book invites readers to experience a variety of themes, emotions, and reflections, leaving them with a profound sense of connection and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Why Do the Children Cry?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Do the Children Cry?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
