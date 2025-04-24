Mollie P. Sawyer’s Newly Released "A Kentucky Adventure" is a Delightful and Inspiring Tale of Courage, Curiosity, and Exploration
“A Kentucky Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mollie P. Sawyer is a charming children’s story that follows the journey of a curious raven discovering Kentucky’s natural wonders and building bravery through adventure.
Lexington, KY, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Kentucky Adventure”: a heartwarming story encouraging young readers to embrace curiosity, bravery, and the joy of exploration. “A Kentucky Adventure” is the creation of published author, Mollie P. Sawyer, a Kentucky native entrepreneur and writer from Lexington. Having an atypical background education for a writer, she studied accounting and business administration, which led her to become the chief operations officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO) of two nonprofits. Executive business leadership has been her focus for twenty years.
Mollie P. Sawyer shares, “Have you ever wanted to explore beyond your door; learn about the animals you see from your window; walk through a forest, climb a mountain; or find out what is inside a cave? You can!
“Romi is a curious raven who has been too scared to explore beyond his park. He longs to discover new places, meet new animals, and learn just like his family. One day, he decided to be brave and took flight on an amazing adventure.
“Join Romi as he discovers the parks, forests, and waterways of Kentucky, along with the animals that live there. As Romi explores, he finds out he can be courageous like his family. Find out where Romi goes and who he meets in this amazing Kentucky adventure.
“Be brave and go on an adventure with Romi. You just might find you want to set out on your own journey to explore amazing places."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mollie P. Sawyer’s new book features vibrant artwork created by Missy Fox Trumbore, who has been painting watercolors since 1997. What began as a hobby turned into a career that has included unique projects, such as a stamp cancellation seal for the US postal service and a promotion for a motion picture. She has had successful solo art shows in several cities, including New York City at Dylan’s Candy Bar. Her artwork can be found in many major US locations and internationally.
Consumers can purchase “A Kentucky Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Kentucky Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
