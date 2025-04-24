Rohit Phillips’s Newly Released "Ironclad in Christ Jesus" is a Powerful Call to Strengthen Faith and Embrace God’s Armor in Today’s Challenging Times
“Ironclad in Christ Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rohit Phillips is an inspiring and thought-provoking guide that encourages believers to fortify their faith, align with God’s purpose, and live with unwavering spiritual strength.
New York, NY, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ironclad in Christ Jesus”: a compelling and faith-affirming work that urges readers to stand firm in their beliefs and embrace the full armor of God in the face of life’s trials. “Ironclad in Christ Jesus” is the creation of published author, Rohit Phillips, an entrepreneur, business manager, and photographer. Born in India, Rohit is now settled in Canada with his wife and two daughters.
Phillips shares, “It will not be an exaggeration to say that we are living in apocalyptic times, looking at the unprecedented events that have happened and are happening all over the world in such quick succession. But why should we be surprised as believers? It’s a homecoming call for us and glory days are ahead of us.
“This book is an attempt to encourage people with varying degrees of faith and all kinds of belief systems to evaluate and align their lives to experience the best version of themselves according to how God conceived them in His mind before they were conceived in their mother’s wombs.
“This is not the time to lead a life with a mellowed, watered-down faith and an escapist mindset. As you turn the pages of this book, you will be challenged to put on the complete armor of God—the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And having put on this armor you will be on your way to lead the ironclad, powerful, surefire life that you were called to live by your Creator!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rohit Phillips’s new book is an empowering spiritual resource that challenges readers to deepen their faith, embrace divine purpose, and stand firm in the truth of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Ironclad in Christ Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ironclad in Christ Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
