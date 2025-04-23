Faith Randolph’s Newly Released "You Were Born for This Moment" is a Compelling Story of Faith, Loss, and Personal Growth in the Face of Tragedy
“You Were Born for This Moment: A Mission to Bring God Back into a Godless World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faith Randolph is a thought-provoking novel that explores themes of faith, courage, and the battle between good and evil in a world on the brink of destruction.
Allendale, MI, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “You Were Born for This Moment: A Mission to Bring God Back into a Godless World”: a powerful story of resilience and faith in the face of adversity. “You Were Born for This Moment: A Mission to Bring God Back into a Godless World” is the creation of published author, Faith Randolph, who grew up in Michigan with her ten brothers and sisters. In addition to writing, she has always had a passion for teaching and is currently pursuing her degree in history for secondary education, where she plans on becoming a high school teacher.
Randolph shares, “Jack Foster is a man who just wants to keep his family safe, but this all goes wrong when tragedy strikes his home, and his whole world is flipped upside down. Jack must learn to deal with new grief and life-changing injuries while also somehow maintaining a strong face for what remains of his family.
“The regime took everything from Jay Hastings when he was just a child. He found a new home with the rebellion. And with that, he gained a new family and new friends. There is nothing that will stop him from trying to keep the ones he loves safe, even if it means running into someone from his past. For there is one person in particular that he would give up the world to protect, but that also makes her his greatest weakness.
“Hazel Foster must live the legacy her grandfather left behind. The only problem is she has no idea what this legacy is. All she knows is that the regime that controls her country hates Christians and that evil would do anything to see faith in God destroyed. After a sudden tragedy strikes at her family home, Hazel learns she must decide between revenge or faith. She must decide to either become a beacon of hate or of hope. Along the way, she battles with finding courage and with loss and even opens her heart to love. The question is, will she be able to follow in the footsteps her grandfather left behind? And will someone finally tell her the truth about the past and what her crucial role is in preserving the future? Or will she remain in the dark as she strives to become a beacon of light for others?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Randolph’s new book is a profound exploration of faith, resilience, and the power of choosing hope in a world that seeks to destroy it.
Consumers can purchase “You Were Born for This Moment: A Mission to Bring God Back into a Godless World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Were Born for This Moment: A Mission to Bring God Back into a Godless World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
