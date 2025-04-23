Tyler Harmon’s Newly Released "A Guide for Christians Experiencing Heartbreak and Loneliness" is a Heartfelt Resource for Those Seeking Comfort, Hope, and Healing
“A Guide for Christians Experiencing Heartbreak and Loneliness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyler Harmon is a thoughtful and compassionate guide that uses Scripture and personal reflections to help individuals navigate the pain of heartbreak and loneliness, offering solace in God's promises.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Guide for Christians Experiencing Heartbreak and Loneliness”: a profound and encouraging journey through Scripture, offering hope and healing for those in the midst of emotional pain. “A Guide for Christians Experiencing Heartbreak and Loneliness” is the creation of published author, Tyler Harmon, an easy-going, fun-loving Christian man from the mountains of eastern Kentucky. His dog, Freya, keeps him company at their little hillside home. At six years old, Tyler accepted Christ into his heart as his Lord and Savior. Tyler worked for five years, serving at Aldersgate Camp and Retreat in Ravenna, Kentucky. Tyler currently works for a major retailer and hopes to be a store manager one day. He hopes to write more books in the future.
Harmon shares, “Heartbreak and loneliness can leave us feeling lost and empty. Yet even in our most painful moments, God’s Word offers us a powerful message of comfort, hope, and healing. This guide is a journey through Scripture, leading the reader to discover God’s unwavering love and promises of a better tomorrow. Pulling from key verses, this guide shows how God’s Word can ease our hearts and bring peace and understanding in a time of sorrow.
“With reflections and personal stories, this guide helps those who are hurting embrace their pain and find strength in God’s promises. Whether you’re overcoming the end of a relationship or navigating the solitude of life’s challenges, this guide offers a path to healing that is grounded in faith and the Word of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyler Harmon’s new book provides essential support and encouragement for those facing emotional hardship, helping them rediscover hope and healing through their faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “A Guide for Christians Experiencing Heartbreak and Loneliness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Guide for Christians Experiencing Heartbreak and Loneliness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
