Annette Wolfin’s Newly Released "Small Great Souls: Brave Little Feet" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Shares Faith Through Storytelling
“Small Great Souls: Brave Little Feet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annette Wolfin is a delightful and faith-filled children’s book designed to introduce young hearts to the presence of God through engaging storytelling and lovable animal characters.
Anderson, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Small Great Souls: Brave Little Feet”: an inspiring story that helps young readers discover God’s love in a fun and meaningful way. “Small Great Souls: Brave Little Feet” is the creation of published author, Annette Wolfin.
Wolfin shares, “Small Great Souls embraces the young at heart, introduces a way to share the Lord with the little ones. The peace of God gives through the fun of the animals.
“Small Great Souls inspires a spiritual way in which love grows when given and received and to know that God is with you wherever you go. The Bible tells us so.
Enjoy sharing this book with your child and others—singing, reading, and believing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette Wolfin’s new book is a wonderful resource for families looking to nurture their child’s spiritual journey with engaging and meaningful storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Small Great Souls: Brave Little Feet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Small Great Souls: Brave Little Feet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
