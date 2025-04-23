Sheldon Peterson’s Newly Released "Journey Journal Workbook" is a Transformative Guide That Helps Readers Cultivate a Deeper Connection with Themselves and God
“Journey Journal Workbook: A Guided Meditation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheldon Peterson is a practical and spiritual tool that leads readers through a seven-week journey of growth, guided by biblical wisdom and focused on key principles for success in life.
Plantation, FL, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Journal Workbook: A Guided Meditation,” a thoughtful, interactive workbook designed to help individuals navigate their life journey through guided meditation, reflection, and scriptural insights, is the creation of published author, Sheldon Peterson.
Peterson shares, “The Journey Journal is a seven-week guided meditation workbook that focuses on seven fundamentals that will allow the reader to have a successful and complete journey as they transition through this lifetime. It is my belief that we are all on a journey. This book allows one to develop mindsets and new perspectives based on God’s Word, which can allow for greater success as we transition through our lives.
“This book is not solely for reading but also an extraction tool that will allow us to connect with the greatness that God has placed on the inside of us all. It is my hope that these seven fundamentals focused on throughout this book will become your daily vitamins for living!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheldon Peterson’s new book offers readers a practical guide to spiritual growth and personal transformation, combining reflection, meditation, and scriptural wisdom to empower individuals to thrive.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Journal Workbook: A Guided Meditation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Journal Workbook: A Guided Meditation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
