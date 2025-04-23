James Kirby’s Newly Released "Escape from Hainan" is an Action-Packed, Faith-Driven Thriller That Follows the Gripping Journey of a Navy Pilot Entangled in Espionage

“Escape from Hainan” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Kirby is the thrilling first installment of the Wings of the Dragon series, blending military action, espionage, and faith as Lt. Cory Burgess navigates perilous missions and a transformative journey with brave Christians on Hainan Island.