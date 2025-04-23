James Kirby’s Newly Released "Escape from Hainan" is an Action-Packed, Faith-Driven Thriller That Follows the Gripping Journey of a Navy Pilot Entangled in Espionage
“Escape from Hainan” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Kirby is the thrilling first installment of the Wings of the Dragon series, blending military action, espionage, and faith as Lt. Cory Burgess navigates perilous missions and a transformative journey with brave Christians on Hainan Island.
Fort Bragg, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Escape from Hainan”: a gripping action-packed novel that takes readers on a thrilling journey through war, faith, and espionage. “Escape from Hainan” is the creation of published author, James Kirby, who served his country as a Chinese linguist during the Vietnam War following his biblical education. Later, as a church consultant, he served the Christian community in a variety of denominational settings in over four hundred churches across the country. He and his wife of forty years have led numerous short-term mission trips into Central America. They live in Northern California where Jim pastors a church in a historic coastal community and serves as a volunteer chaplain in the local hospital.
James Kirby shares, “Navy pilot Lt. Cory Burgess is shot down over the Gulf of Tonkin near the end of the Vietnam war. He is rescued from the sea by two Chinese fishermen who are members of an underground Christian church on Hainan Island, and his education of courageous Christianity begins. Through peril and storms, and with the help of the brave Christians, Cory escapes the island and is recovered by the US Navy. His experience transforms his life. It also entices Naval Intelligence to take advantage of unique opportunities resulting from his shoot down. Cory is manipulated to return to Hainan Island to establish a conduit for intelligence about a secret Chinese submarine base. His return is well orchestrated but goes awry, forcing him to escape again by stealing a biplane and flying away with the Chinese woman he has come to love and a man whose mind holds the plans for the submarine base. The story does not end in this first book of the series, Wings of the Dragon – Escape from Hainan. The story travels to Thailand in Wings of the Dragon – Flight of the Dragon, where Cory and those whom he flew out from Hainan involve themselves in a Christian rescue home for children near the heroin poppy fields of the Golden Triangle and Cory reluctantly agrees to fly a clandestine and dangerous mission for the CIA.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Kirby’s new book introduces an exciting blend of faith, courage, and military action that will captivate readers.
Consumers can purchase “Escape from Hainan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Escape from Hainan,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
