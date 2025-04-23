Loretta Phipps, M.A.’s Newly Released “The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM” is an Empowering and Faith-Based Guide for Children

“The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta Phipps, M.A. is an uplifting and educational children’s book designed to teach young readers about their identity in God, reinforcing the importance of self-worth through biblical truths.