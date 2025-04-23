Loretta Phipps, M.A.’s Newly Released “The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM” is an Empowering and Faith-Based Guide for Children
“The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta Phipps, M.A. is an uplifting and educational children’s book designed to teach young readers about their identity in God, reinforcing the importance of self-worth through biblical truths.
Menifee, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM” is a beautifully crafted children’s book that emphasizes the unchanging truth of God’s love and purpose for each individual and is the creation of published author, Loretta Phipps, M.A.
Phipps shares, “God created each person, and He does not make mistakes!
“The 'I AM' books are written on the foundation of Biblical truths.
“There is an 'exploitation of innocence' that our children are facing today.
“This book will equip your child to stand firmly against anything or anyone who
tries to negatively influence them.
“The 'formative years' are 'ages 0–8.' It’s never too early to instruct our children in Biblical truths.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta Phipps, M.A.’s new book is an essential resource for parents and educators seeking to instill strong values and a sense of identity rooted in God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 'I AM' Tells Me Who I AM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
