Kathy Valentine’s Newly Released "Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children" is an Uplifting Collection Designed to Nurture Faith and Imagination
“Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Valentine is a heartfelt compilation of poetic reflections and gentle prayers crafted to inspire peace, hope, and a love for God in children.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children”: a charming and faith-filled literary treasure for families seeking to instill the value of prayer and reflection in their children. “Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children” is the creation of published author, Kathy Valentine, a Mississippian living in Michigan for over forty years. She is a wife, mother, and dedicated grandmother. She divides her time between both states and overseas, in Sicily.
Kathy Valentine shares, “Prayer is communication. I find it gives hope, infuses calm, and helps instill inner peace. It’s been a part of my daily life from a young age, and I am very thankful. Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children was written for my grandchildren in Sicily. It was a way to share something of myself during our time apart. I hope these poems bring enjoyment to other children and open them to the understanding of how purposeful prayer can be in their lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Valentine’s new book is a thoughtful and beautifully written resource for families and caregivers seeking to share moments of calm and spiritual connection with the children in their lives. Each poem and prayer invites readers into a world of warmth, comfort, and divine love.
Consumers can purchase “Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Moonbeams and Sweet Dreams: Poems and Prayers for Children,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
