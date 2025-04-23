Sarah Warde Johnson’s Newly Released "1st Birthday Wish from Mama" is a Heartfelt Celebration of a Mother’s Love
“1st Birthday Wish from Mama” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Warde Johnson is a beautifully written, lyrical poem capturing the love, joy, and cherished moments of a baby’s first year.
Loveland, CO, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “1st Birthday Wish from Mama”: a touching tribute to the journey of motherhood and the deep love between a mother and her child. “1st Birthday Wish from Mama” is the creation of published author, Sarah Warde Johnson, who received her bachelor’s degree from Liberty University in crisis counseling, and she is currently working toward her master’s degree in social work. She believes it is her calling to help those around her feel loved, valued, and safe. As a new mom, she knows that her mission has not changed even though she is a stay-at-home mom. She desires that her own child, as well as every other child, be told that they matter and are worthy of love.
Sarah Warde Johnson shares, “This is a heartfelt, lyrical poem to celebrate your baby from birth to birthday. It captures the moments, memories, and milestones from the heart of a mama to her child. Read this over and over again with your child to express your unconditional love and cherish the memories you create together.
“ You are my answered prayer, my greatest joy, my wild adventure, and my whole heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Warde Johnson’s new book is a sentimental keepsake, perfect for new parents who want to commemorate their child’s first year with warmth and affection.
Consumers can purchase “1st Birthday Wish from Mama” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “1st Birthday Wish from Mama,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
