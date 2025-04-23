Jade Verrigni’s Newly Released "A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?" is a Heartfelt Story That Supports Children Navigating Emotional and Sensory Challenges
“A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jade Verrigni is a compassionate and insightful children’s book designed to help young readers understand and embrace their unique struggles while feeling supported by those around them.
Ballston Lake, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?”: a beautifully illustrated and deeply meaningful story that encourages children to accept themselves and confidently navigate their emotions and sensory experiences. “A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?” is the creation of published author, Jade Verrigni, a dedicated wife and mother with a lifelong passion for helping children.
Verrigni shares, “We are becoming aware that more children than ever before are struggling with their emotional regulation and sensory processing. This book provides a platform for us—the teachers, parents and extended families and friends—to realize that the difficulties our children are experiencing is a real struggle for them. It depicts for the children that they are loved and accepted for who they truly are. It is up to them to accept themselves as they are and choose their path for their present and future!
“'A Fish Out of Water: Whatever to do?' is here to show our children that we will support them in any way we can, and we want them to know that! The heartfelt watercolor paintings also show the children that if you look close enough, they will see they are not the only ones having difficulties as they navigate their feelings and senses. The world truly can be theirs to conquer. We can do this!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jade Verrigni’s new book is a touching and empowering resource for children, parents, and educators, offering reassurance and encouragement for those facing emotional and sensory challenges.
Consumers can purchase “A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Verrigni shares, “We are becoming aware that more children than ever before are struggling with their emotional regulation and sensory processing. This book provides a platform for us—the teachers, parents and extended families and friends—to realize that the difficulties our children are experiencing is a real struggle for them. It depicts for the children that they are loved and accepted for who they truly are. It is up to them to accept themselves as they are and choose their path for their present and future!
“'A Fish Out of Water: Whatever to do?' is here to show our children that we will support them in any way we can, and we want them to know that! The heartfelt watercolor paintings also show the children that if you look close enough, they will see they are not the only ones having difficulties as they navigate their feelings and senses. The world truly can be theirs to conquer. We can do this!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jade Verrigni’s new book is a touching and empowering resource for children, parents, and educators, offering reassurance and encouragement for those facing emotional and sensory challenges.
Consumers can purchase “A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Fish Out of Water, Whatever to do?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories