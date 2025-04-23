Margaret Lash’s Newly Released "The Fourth Wiseman" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Kindness, Faith, and an Unexpected Journey
“The Fourth Wiseman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Lash is a beautifully crafted children’s story that reimagines the nativity through the eyes of a humble stable boy who finds his own special place in the greatest story ever told.
Phelps, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Fourth Wiseman”: a touching and faith-filled children’s book that offers a fresh perspective on the nativity story. “The Fourth Wiseman” is the creation of published author, Margaret Lash, who was born in New Jersey but has lived most her life in Upstate, New York. She worked as a journalist for The Geneva Times and Newark Gazette before pursuing a career in nursing. She has had several articles published in professional journals. A retired nurse practitioner, she and her husband have four adult children and a son who died of SIDS. The Fourth Wise Man is her first children’s book.
Lash shares, “This story begins with Joseph and Mary traveling to Bethlehem for the census. They are tired and searching for shelter in a city already overcrowded with travelers. Mary is about to have a baby, and the only help they find is a poor stable boy. Bullied by locals, the boy gives all he has to these strangers and, in doing so, finds a place in the heart of the King.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Lash’s new book is a touching retelling of the nativity story that highlights the power of generosity, compassion, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Fourth Wiseman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Fourth Wiseman,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories