Dr. Bobbi Y. Cumpston’s Newly Released "Leadership Points Of Connection" is a Comprehensive Guide on How to Expand Your Leadership Impact
“Leadership Points Of Connection: Expanding Your Impact Through Meaningful Connections” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bobbi Y. Cumpston is an insightful exploration into the power of authentic connections and their role in leadership, community, and personal growth.
Washington, PA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Leadership Points Of Connection: Expanding Your Impact Through Meaningful Connections”: an empowering book that emphasizes the importance of making connections in every aspect of leadership and life. “Leadership Points Of Connection: Expanding Your Impact Through Meaningful Connections” is the creation of published author, Dr. Bobbi Y. Cumpston, the director of Veterans Affairs for Washington County, Pennsylvania. She is a retired army veteran with a heart for veterans and a passion for leadership. While on active duty, she earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology, a master’s degree in organizational management, and her doctorate in strategic leadership at Regent University.
Bobbi’s mission is to honor veterans and provide teaching and insight into leadership through articles, books, and speaking engagements.
Bobbi and her husband, Nevin, live in Southwest Pennsylvania and have been married for thirty years. They have two children and one grandson.
Bobbi can be reached at https://linkedin.com/in/bobbicumpston.
Dr. Cumpston shares, “Leadership Points of Connection developed from the realization that leadership is about making connections in all walks of life. But connections are not just for leaders. Points of connection are specific interactions with others that bring about illumination, creativity, innovation, and discussions that help relationships grow and organizations expand. Connections can unite people for a common purpose that impacts an organization or community for good. Meaningful connections can be intentional business meetings or spontaneous moments that leave a long-lasting impact.
“The author defines each type of connection along with leadership principles in each chapter through authenticity, transformation, and service. Real-life experience and practical examples demonstrate how points of connection can make a difference to individuals, organizations, and communities. Each chapter ends with thought-provoking questions that encourage the reader to know who they are, what they have to offer others, and how to make a positive impact through a point of connection.
“The author hopes that the reader will learn that points of connection go beyond 'What’s in it for me?' to the encouragement of others through authentic transformational connections that positively impact people and communities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bobbi Y. Cumpston’s new book offers an essential resource for anyone looking to enhance their leadership abilities and create meaningful connections in both professional and personal spheres.
Consumers can purchase “Leadership Points Of Connection: Expanding Your Impact Through Meaningful Connections” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leadership Points Of Connection: Expanding Your Impact Through Meaningful Connections,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories