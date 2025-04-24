Cindy S. Witter’s Newly Released "Expressive Poetry" is a Heartfelt Collection of Verse Celebrating Love, Loss, and the Beauty of Life
“Expressive Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy S. Witter is a touching compilation of poems that explore the depth of human emotions, from the joys of love and laughter to the sorrow of loss and the strength found in faith.
Spring Mills, PA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Expressive Poetry”: a moving collection that delves into the complexities of life, relationships, and self-expression. “Expressive Poetry” is the creation of published author, Cindy S. Witter, a retired childcare worker from Centre County, Pennsylvania.
Witter shares, “The book contains many different poems about love, loss, laughter, and living. Many people forget how important and fragile life is. Before they know it someone they love and care about is gone. They forget that someday they too will be gone and leave their family behind.
“The book also talks about people’s personalities and how differently they choose to live their lives. They want to live freely and not be judged, for there is only one Judge. That Judge is God.
“There are some inspirational poems about family and friends and how important it is to keep them close. These show the importance of family and how important it is to let them feel love and acceptance.
“Of course, you also have to add in some humor, because a little laughter can go a long way. What would life be like if nobody ever smiled or laughed?
“The whole world is full of people who have never experienced the love of a family, the loss of someone they love, the laughter that they share with those loved ones, and the strength you feel while living for them. Please live each day like it is your last, because tomorrow is not promised.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy S. Witter’s new book offers an inspiring and emotionally resonant collection of poetry that encourages readers to embrace life’s moments with love, faith, and gratitude.
Consumers can purchase “Expressive Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Expressive Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
