OMA’s Newly Released "Where’s John Gone?" is a Delightful and Engaging Children’s Book That Invites Young Readers on a Playful Hide-and-Seek Adventure
“Where’s John Gone?” from Christian Faith Publishing author OMA is a charming poetic journey that encourages children to use their imagination and problem-solving skills as they search for John in this interactive story.
New York, NY, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where’s John Gone?” a whimsical and interactive children’s book that transforms a simple game of hide-and-seek into a fun-filled literary adventure, is the creation of published author, OMA.
OMA shares, “John is a very imaginative child and enjoys games, especially hide and seek. So he would like you to join him in this fun quest in poetry form to guess where he is hiding. See if you can guess before the end of the poem.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, OMA’s new book is a creative and entertaining read-aloud experience, perfect for parents, teachers, and young readers who enjoy interactive storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Where’s John Gone?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where’s John Gone?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
