Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Bee Free" is a Delightful Children’s Story That Teaches the Value of Purpose, Work, and Appreciating One Another’s Differences
“Bee Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is a charming tale about two honeybees, Dee and Lee, who embark on a journey to the beach while showing readers the importance of fulfilling their purpose and appreciating life’s work.
Big Pool, MD, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bee Free”: an engaging children’s book that introduces young readers to the world of bees through the eyes of Dee and Lee, a pair of honeybees on their honeymoon at the beach. “Bee Free” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a dedicated husband and a graduate of Athens State University with BS degrees in accounting and computer science. Mr. Bright has worked for over forty-five years in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture.
Bright shares, “This story is about a pair of honeybees, Dee and Lee. Dee and Lee fly away to the beach for some pollinizing and other bee events at the nearby beach. While on their honeymoon, they give us a glimpse into their “bee-autiful” world through the various sights and sounds encountered. From the bee’s point of view, everything is larger. In spite of the challenges they encounter, Dee and Lee remain busy little bees. They are constantly in a state of work as the creator intended for them to be, continuously working to gather pollen for the hive and in the meantime pollinate the flowers so that they are able to make seeds in order to create more flowers. This cycle has been perpetual through all of recorded time and will continue throughout time. The bee and flower are vastly different, and yet they must have one another to survive. We, therefore, should learn to appreciate one another’s differences. Dee and Lee do not live to retire and sit idly about doing nothing. Their purpose is defined, and they put all of their God-given talents into accomplishing the purpose for which they were created.
“Each of us has an inner conscience that gives our lives a purpose and meaning. God will bestow to each of us the right amount of ability, talent, and strength to accomplish His will in our lives. All we need do is reach out to Him with our innocent heart, in faith, and He will reveal the path set before us. When we align ourselves with purposes God intended for our lives, work becomes fun and an indescribable sense of enjoyment. Enjoy the adventures of Dee and Lee and look for the opportunities to bee all that you can bee.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book offers an inspiring message for children, emphasizing purpose, hard work, and the joy that comes from fulfilling one’s destiny.
Consumers can purchase “Bee Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bee Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
