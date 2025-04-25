K. L. Smith’s Newly Released "My Second Childhood" is a Heartfelt Collection of Reflections and Family Stories from the Perspective of a Woman Embracing Her Later Years

“My Second Childhood” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. L. Smith is a touching and introspective memoir that explores the author’s life journey through her later years, filled with memories, family history, and personal reflections. With a deep sense of gratitude, Smith shares her experiences of living through life’s seasons and embracing the freedom of her "second childhood."