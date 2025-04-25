K. L. Smith’s Newly Released "My Second Childhood" is a Heartfelt Collection of Reflections and Family Stories from the Perspective of a Woman Embracing Her Later Years
“My Second Childhood” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. L. Smith is a touching and introspective memoir that explores the author’s life journey through her later years, filled with memories, family history, and personal reflections. With a deep sense of gratitude, Smith shares her experiences of living through life’s seasons and embracing the freedom of her "second childhood."
Henrico, NC, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Second Childhood”: a warm and reflective memoir that celebrates life’s later years, offering a personal account of memories, family history, and the freedom of embracing old age with joy and appreciation. “My Second Childhood” is the creation of published author, K. L. Smith, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who worked in the telecommunications industry before later serving as a registered nurse.
Smith shares, “My Second Childhood is a collection of my random thoughts and memories. I have lived through my first childhood and many years of being an adult. Everything has seasons in the sun, including us. The spring, summer, and fall of my life have passed too quickly. I am now living in the winter of my life or, as some may call it, my second childhood. I consider it a blessing to have lived long enough to reach old age. It is a gift that everyone does not receive. I have released myself from the binding ties of doing what others think I should do. I am no longer obligated to employers nor bonded by schedules. I have turned the child in me loose to enjoy the last days of my life. I am grateful that God has allowed me and my husband of nearly sixty years to enjoy our second childhood together.
“I have time to sit for hours and reminisce and remember moments from my past. I have time to analyze stories that were told to me by my ancestors about my family’s history. I wonder how much of the stories are true and complete. Have there been parts of the stories omitted? Relatives who have been disowned may not have been included in the accounts of the past. We all have secrets and stories that we will never tell. What secrets have not been told in these stories? Are the stories altered or enhanced to make the past more glorified or sensational? There are many questions that I wish I had asked my relatives while they were still alive. The answers to these questions will probably go unanswered.
“Over the years, I have heard varying accounts of the same stories of our family’s history from my younger ancestors. Their stories are not congruent with the family history told to me from the lips of my ancestors. Their stories do not track with the things that I myself experienced and observed in the presence of my long-deceased relatives. I was there in the flesh with some of these relatives. I can still close my eyes and see them in my mind’s eyes. I can still hear their voices in my mind’s ears. I remember these relatives and what they were like.
“In the pages of this book, I have written stories about friends and relatives from my past and present. I have written a partial accounting of my family’s history according to how it was told to me and from my personal observations and experiences. As I get older, I find that a lot of things no longer matter. It does not matter to me who my relatives were or where they came from. All that matters is that I was born and had the privilege of living the four seasons of my life in God’s beautiful world. Ultimately, we are all God’s children and brothers and sisters in Christ. We are all connected through God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. L. Smith’s new book is a beautiful and reflective narrative that embraces the gift of old age and the wisdom that comes with it.
Consumers can purchase “My Second Childhood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Second Childhood,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “My Second Childhood is a collection of my random thoughts and memories. I have lived through my first childhood and many years of being an adult. Everything has seasons in the sun, including us. The spring, summer, and fall of my life have passed too quickly. I am now living in the winter of my life or, as some may call it, my second childhood. I consider it a blessing to have lived long enough to reach old age. It is a gift that everyone does not receive. I have released myself from the binding ties of doing what others think I should do. I am no longer obligated to employers nor bonded by schedules. I have turned the child in me loose to enjoy the last days of my life. I am grateful that God has allowed me and my husband of nearly sixty years to enjoy our second childhood together.
“I have time to sit for hours and reminisce and remember moments from my past. I have time to analyze stories that were told to me by my ancestors about my family’s history. I wonder how much of the stories are true and complete. Have there been parts of the stories omitted? Relatives who have been disowned may not have been included in the accounts of the past. We all have secrets and stories that we will never tell. What secrets have not been told in these stories? Are the stories altered or enhanced to make the past more glorified or sensational? There are many questions that I wish I had asked my relatives while they were still alive. The answers to these questions will probably go unanswered.
“Over the years, I have heard varying accounts of the same stories of our family’s history from my younger ancestors. Their stories are not congruent with the family history told to me from the lips of my ancestors. Their stories do not track with the things that I myself experienced and observed in the presence of my long-deceased relatives. I was there in the flesh with some of these relatives. I can still close my eyes and see them in my mind’s eyes. I can still hear their voices in my mind’s ears. I remember these relatives and what they were like.
“In the pages of this book, I have written stories about friends and relatives from my past and present. I have written a partial accounting of my family’s history according to how it was told to me and from my personal observations and experiences. As I get older, I find that a lot of things no longer matter. It does not matter to me who my relatives were or where they came from. All that matters is that I was born and had the privilege of living the four seasons of my life in God’s beautiful world. Ultimately, we are all God’s children and brothers and sisters in Christ. We are all connected through God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. L. Smith’s new book is a beautiful and reflective narrative that embraces the gift of old age and the wisdom that comes with it.
Consumers can purchase “My Second Childhood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Second Childhood,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories