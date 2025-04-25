Pastor Jerri’s Newly Released "Revelation for Chickens" is an Accessible and Insightful Guide to Understanding the Book of Revelation
“Revelation for Chickens” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Jerri is an approachable and enlightening interpretation of the Book of Revelation, designed for those who may feel intimidated by its complexity but seek to understand its message and significance.
Independence, KS, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Revelation for Chickens,” a thoughtfully crafted resource for readers who want to explore the Book of Revelation without fear or confusion, is the creation of published author, Pastor Jerri.
Pastor Jerri shares, “I wrote this book for those who want to read Revelation but are afraid to read it. God promised to bless those who read Revelation; it is that important of a book of the Bible. I also wrote this book to help those who do not have the time to study the Bible but want to know what God wants for them. My prayer for this book is to help educate people on how good God really is and to introduce them to the spiritual side of life. The complete book of Revelation is written in this book in my words, with notes to help the reader understand what it is saying.
“Please note this is not a translation of the book but written as I see it. I understand that many people see things differently than others. I do not wish to change anyone’s mind about their beliefs; I am just giving what I have found to be true through the scriptures. The Bible is a complete book with the story of God written throughout. Just reading a chapter here or a chapter there will not give us the complete story. I have given matching stories to help the reader see the true meaning as I see it through my Bible study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Jerri’s new book offers a unique and easy-to-understand perspective on Revelation, helping readers gain clarity and confidence in exploring this important biblical text.
Consumers can purchase “Revelation for Chickens” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Revelation for Chickens,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
