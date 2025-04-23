Federal Employee Launches "Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint" to Help Colleagues Create $3K+ Monthly Side Income Amid RIF Fallout

In the wake of recent mass federal layoffs and a federal court ruling requiring reinstatement of unlawfully terminated employees, a current federal worker is urging her peers to take their financial future into their own hands. Nnika Tinney-Davis, a Community Loans & Grants Programs Specialist since 2019, has launched the Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint(TM).