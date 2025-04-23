Federal Employee Launches "Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint" to Help Colleagues Create $3K+ Monthly Side Income Amid RIF Fallout
In the wake of recent mass federal layoffs and a federal court ruling requiring reinstatement of unlawfully terminated employees, a current federal worker is urging her peers to take their financial future into their own hands. Nnika Tinney-Davis, a Community Loans & Grants Programs Specialist since 2019, has launched the Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint(TM).
Alexandria, LA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of recent mass federal layoffs and a federal court ruling requiring reinstatement of unlawfully terminated employees, a current federal worker is urging her peers to take their financial future into their own hands.
Nnika Tinney-Davis, a Community Loans & Grants Programs Specialist since 2019, has launched the Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint—a 9-step program designed to help federal professionals turn their specialized skills into profitable, recession-proof side businesses earning $3,000+ monthly in just 90 days.
“Being reinstated doesn’t mean being secure,” said Tinney-Davis. “This isn’t about fear—it’s about freedom. You can stay in your federal job and still create income streams that give you options.”
Her personal journey began during the 2008 financial crisis. After losing her six-figure mortgage career, she relocated her family, rebuilt from scratch, and landed her first $5,000 client. Today, she runs multiple income streams—including an Airbnb, a trucking business, a media company, and a tax service—while still working in federal service.
The Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint(TM) is now open to beta testers, offering coaching, live weekly calls, a resume/LinkedIn audit, and a 90-day money-back guarantee.
For more information, visit www.fed-to-freedom-roadmap.com.
Nnika Tinney-Davis, a Community Loans & Grants Programs Specialist since 2019, has launched the Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint—a 9-step program designed to help federal professionals turn their specialized skills into profitable, recession-proof side businesses earning $3,000+ monthly in just 90 days.
“Being reinstated doesn’t mean being secure,” said Tinney-Davis. “This isn’t about fear—it’s about freedom. You can stay in your federal job and still create income streams that give you options.”
Her personal journey began during the 2008 financial crisis. After losing her six-figure mortgage career, she relocated her family, rebuilt from scratch, and landed her first $5,000 client. Today, she runs multiple income streams—including an Airbnb, a trucking business, a media company, and a tax service—while still working in federal service.
The Fed-to-Freedom Blueprint(TM) is now open to beta testers, offering coaching, live weekly calls, a resume/LinkedIn audit, and a 90-day money-back guarantee.
For more information, visit www.fed-to-freedom-roadmap.com.
Contact
West Coast Media Solutions Inc.Contact
Nnika Tinney-Davis
318-321-3735
west-coast-media-solutions.com
Nnika Tinney-Davis
318-321-3735
west-coast-media-solutions.com
Categories