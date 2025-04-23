Key Capri’s New Book, "Heart Matters," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Encourages Readers to Look Towards Christ in Moments of Trials and Tribulations
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Key Capri, who considers her faith and her family to be the most important things in life to her, has completed her most recent book, “Heart Matters”: a poignant collection of poems and reflections that speak to the many struggles one can face in life, and how they can be overcome through one’s inner strength and faith in Christ.
“‘Heart Matters’ refers to the different places that trials and tribulations can take your heart, your mental health, and you as a person,” writes Capri. “But no matter how bad the pain, hurt, or loss you may feel at the time, it reminds you that you can and will overcome it all as long as you have Jesus, an open perspective, and never ever give up!”
Published by Fulton Books, Key Capri’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this powerful, poetic journey of faith and courage. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Heart Matters” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a vital resource to fight through their trials.
