Lance Watson’s New Book, "Shadow: Overcome Bulletproof," Follows One Young Man’s Quest for Vigilante Justice Against Those Responsible for the Murder of His Father
Bronx, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lance Watson, who was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, has completed his most recent book, “Shadow: Overcome Bulletproof”: a gripping saga that centers around Eli Jones, a young man who is stricken by grief and a sinister darkness after witnessing the brutal murder of his father. Now driven by a thirst for vengeance, Eli becomes the Shadow in order to hunt down and punish those responsible.
“To many, I’m just an ordinary boy, but deep down, I’m no ordinary boy, nor am I a child,” writes Watson. “I’ve lived my life in the cold, dark, ruthless, and corrupted city known as United City. My father did the best he could to raise me, and throughout my life, I’ve only ever managed to develop a friendship with my friend Avery and somewhat of a love interest with Ashley, but even the bond between them can’t suppress the darkness within my heart after these three men took the life of my father in the most brutal way… right in my eyes.
“Now I shall channel the darkness within my heart and kill anybody responsible for the death of my father. I could care less if it’s a man, woman, or child. I will make the men who killed my father suffer in the most brutal way and then watch them take their last breath when I take their lives. The darkness within my heart shall morph me into the dark hood, into the Shadow I must become to exact my revenge.
“They say when you begin your quest for revenge, dig two graves, one for your enemy and one for yourself. My quest for revenge will end with countless graves being created, but none of them will be for me.
“My name is Eli Jones, and this is the story of how I achieved my revenge and how my actions ultimately have consequences.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lance Watson’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Eli’s journey to exact revenge on those who have wronged him and killed the one man who meant everything to him. But in the end, will his quest succeed, or will it be his undoing and ultimately be in vain?
Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Shadow: Overcome Bulletproof” is a must-read for fans of stories centered around morally gray protagonists and vigilante justice, promising to fulfill the author's desire to entertain readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Shadow: Overcome Bulletproof” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
