James C. Jenkins’s New Book, "Helping Humanity Grow: Using Science and Mathematics to Explain Electromagnetism in an Expanding Universe," is Released
Upper Darby, PA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James C. Jenkins has completed his most recent book, “Helping Humanity Grow: Using Science and Mathematics to Explain Electromagnetism in an Expanding Universe”: an educational guide to understanding the scientific laws that govern the universe.
In “Helping Humanity Grow,” author James C. Jenkins offers readers a comprehensive guide to understanding the universe through the use of science and mathematics. From explaining the energy functioning at work in the universe to scientific studies of light, sound, atoms, and magnetism, Jenkins explores how these factors work together to create the world from its smallest building blocks.
Published by Fulton Books, James C. Jenkins’s book is a vital resource for those seeking to better understand the laws of math and science that are at work every day to help keep the universe functioning as it currently does.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Helping Humanity Grow: Using Science and Mathematics to Explain Electromagnetism in an Expanding Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
