Nicholas Dial’s New Book, “(Insurance) Makes Cents: The Art of Money Well Wasted,” is an Intuitive Guide to Transforming One’s Understanding Around Purchasing Insurance
Colorado Springs, CO, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nicholas Dial, an author and entrepreneur who has been in the insurance industry for well over a decade, has completed his most recent book, “(Insurance) Makes Cents: The Art of Money Well Wasted”: a fascinating read designed to change the ways one thinks about insurance, helping them to purchase policies in a smarter way that works for their budget and lifestyle.
“How did one company’s genius marketing trick change the way we waste money on almost everything, including insurance?” writes Dial. “In our rush to protect everything from our health to our homes, we’ve fallen into the trap of treating insurance like any other purchase—something to be used rather than strategically leveraged. This book challenges you to rethink insurance: not as a product to be bought, but as a strategy to embrace. Discover how to ‘waste money well’ and turn insurance into an asset that truly makes sense for you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Dial’s book draws upon the author’s years of professional experiences to help readers navigate the difficult and often confusing world of insurance, revealing the tips and tricks to finding the best police for them. Insightful and engaging, “(Insurance) Makes Cents” is a vital tool for the modern age of insurance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “(Insurance) Makes Cents: The Art of Money Well Wasted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“How did one company’s genius marketing trick change the way we waste money on almost everything, including insurance?” writes Dial. “In our rush to protect everything from our health to our homes, we’ve fallen into the trap of treating insurance like any other purchase—something to be used rather than strategically leveraged. This book challenges you to rethink insurance: not as a product to be bought, but as a strategy to embrace. Discover how to ‘waste money well’ and turn insurance into an asset that truly makes sense for you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Dial’s book draws upon the author’s years of professional experiences to help readers navigate the difficult and often confusing world of insurance, revealing the tips and tricks to finding the best police for them. Insightful and engaging, “(Insurance) Makes Cents” is a vital tool for the modern age of insurance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “(Insurance) Makes Cents: The Art of Money Well Wasted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories