Russell Comardelle’s New Book, "East Morning Rise," is a Poignant Story of a Young Man’s Journey to Put His Life Back Together After Returning to His Hometown
Ama, LA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Russell Comardelle, a loving husband and father from South Louisiana who loves God, his family, and the great outdoors, has completed his most recent book, “East Morning Rise”: a captivating novel based on some of the author’s own experiences that follows a young man who, after moving to California to find himself, must move back home and build a new life.
“The book is about a boy named Milton, who grows up as an only child in a stern household out in South Louisiana,” writes Comardelle. “Throughout the years, he gets curious about life in general and wonders if there is more out there, so he runs away in search of the perfect life. Milton finds his perfect life out in California. He does very well for himself, living the single life without a care in the world besides making money, when out of the blue, life hits him with a curveball.
“Milton has to relearn his old lifestyle and a different way of living from what he was used to back in California. Milton must become a man and start to put together the life lessons he learned as a young boy. As Milton figures out how to adapt and overcome different situations, he struggles with his inner self. Milton goes from always doing things on his own to opening up and letting others help him. He learns what it means to have a family who truly loves him and cares for him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Russell Comardelle’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Milton’s journey to learn from his past mistakes while forging a new future. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “East Morning Rise” is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “East Morning Rise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
