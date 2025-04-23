Mike Pagone’s New Book, "Antonio's Odyssey," is a Poignant Tale of the Struggles and Triumphs of a Young Italian American Growing Up in the Golden Era of Los Angeles
Arcadia, CA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mike Pagone, a first-generation Italian American with roots based in Bari, Italy, has completed his most recent book, “Antonio's Odyssey”: a heartfelt tale inspired by true events that centers around a young Italian American who sets off to experience Las Vegas and Los Angeles, immersing himself in a shimmering world of glitz, entertainment, and glamour from a bygone era of Americana.
Author Mike Pagone grew up in Los Angeles, where he still resides today. His passions include music, art, and racing pigeons. He can occasionally be found playing piano in Italian restaurants in and around Palos Verdes, as he has done for the last forty years. At ninety, he continues to write music, poetry, and paint based on his life experiences.
“The trials and tribulations of an Italian American growing up on the streets of Los Angeles,” writes Pagone. “A fictional look into love, loss, music, and romance set in old Los Angeles, a time when young Antonio was shining shoes and where he got his first ever tip, which allowed him to immerse himself in the entertainment world of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. This book gives a glimpse into a golden era that once existed and now, unfortunately, has been forgotten. This story might put a tear in your eye and a tune in your heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mike Pagone’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Antonio’s journey to find himself amongst the shining lights of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Antonio’s Odyssey” is a tribute to a forgotten era when anything was possible for those willing to grasp at life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Antonio's Odyssey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
