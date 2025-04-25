E.C. Ehrhardt’s New Book, "Mugwumps," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Centers Around a Young Boy Who Makes a Magical New Friend on His Eighth Birthday
Puyallup, WA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author E.C. Ehrhardt, a loving husband and father of three who works in construction, has completed his most recent book, “Mugwumps”: a riveting story of a young boy who, with the help of a brand-new friend, is able to tap into his childhood imagination and learn a valuable lesson.
Ehrhardt writes, “Seth had always felt like he was alone. Until the day he woke up to a groan. Nothing could prepare him for this little bump. For on his eighth birthday, he met Oliver Mugwumps.”
Published by Fulton Books, E.C. Ehrhardt’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they learn the importance of remembering to believe in magic, as well as never giving up on one’s dreams. With colorful artwork to help bring Ehrhardt’s story to life, “Mugwumps” is sure to delight young readers, encouraging them to never forget the power that imagination can have even as they grow up.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mugwumps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
