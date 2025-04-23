Dee Dee Edwards’s New Book, "On Glimmering Lake: Book 3," is a Compelling Mystery Novel That Follows a Detective and His Partner as They Take Up a Missing Persons Case
Rome, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dee Dee Edwards, who was raised in the country of Allegany County in New York State, has completed her most recent book, “On Glimmering Lake: Book 3”: a gripping and thought-provoking tale that centers around Detective Martin Payne and his partner, Charlette Owens, who take on a missing persons case set against the backdrop of a picturesque frozen lake that hides secrets both below and above its layer of ice.
“An unexpected letter came in the mail,” writes Dee Dee. “There’s another missing person who hasn’t been seen or heard from in several days. They take the case, and they travel over to the western part of the state. They arrive at a beautiful ice-covered lake. Does the lake want to reveal what is under the ice? What other things are happening above the ice? Do they tell the whole story, or is there more than the eye can see? These are questions that take time to get answers as Detective Martin Payne and his partner, Charlette Owens (Char for short), gather clues and information that will help them solve the Glimmering Lake case.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dee Dee Edwards’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Detective Payne and Detective Owens investigation to discover the truth once and for all. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “On Glimmering Lake: Book 3” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “On Glimmering Lake: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
