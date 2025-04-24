John Sternfels, LPC’s New Book, “SEX: Secular, Relativistic-Cultural, or Biblical? Sex Across Perspectives,” Offers Readers Various Perspectives on Human Sexuality
Port Saint Lucie, FL, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Sternfels, LPC, a National Board-certified counselor, as well as the owner and therapist at NorthPoint Professional Counseling Inc., located in Novi, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “SEX: Secular, Relativistic-Cultural, or Biblical? Sex Across Perspectives”: a compelling exploration of the various perspectives on human sexuality, delving into the ways society views and treats sex to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the subject from multiple vantage points.
In his work as a therapist, author John Sternfels specializes in marriage, sexual addiction recovery, partner betrayal trauma healing, and therapeutic disclosures. John also provides recovery support groups for both men and women, and facilitates numerous local and online workshops and seminars, all designed to improve relational intimacy. The author has been married to his wife for forty-eight years, and together they have been blessed with three sons and five grandchildren.
“The book begins by examining the secular view of sex, which often emphasizes personal freedom, consent, and individual satisfaction,” writes Sternfels. “It highlights how modern media, including television, film, and the internet, have shaped contemporary attitudes toward sex, often promoting a more liberal and open approach. The secular perspective tends to prioritize personal autonomy and the pursuit of pleasure without necessarily considering traditional moral frameworks.
“Next, the book explores the relativistic approach, which argues that morality and ethics, including those concerning sexuality, are not absolute but rather vary from person to person and culture to culture. This viewpoint challenges readers to consider how different societies and communities develop their own unique sexual norms and values, often influenced by historical, social, and economic factors.
“The discussion then shifts to the cultural/spiritual perspective, which recognizes the profound influence of cultural traditions and spiritual beliefs on sexual behavior and attitudes. This section delves into how various religions and spiritual practices view sex, from the sacred and ritualistic to the ascetic and prohibitive. It offers insights into how spirituality can shape individuals’ experiences of sex, infusing it with deeper meaning and purpose beyond mere physicality.
“Finally, the book examines the Biblical perspective, providing a thorough analysis of what the Bible says about sex. It discusses the scriptural foundations for sexual ethics, including the sanctity of marriage, fidelity, and the purposes of sex according to Biblical teachings. This perspective underscores the idea that sex is a gift from God, meant to be enjoyed within the boundaries of marriage and aligned with divine principles.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Sternfels, LPC’s book aims to bridge the many divergent perspectives on sex in order to foster a dialogue that respects secular, relativistic, and biblical views on sexuality. Through thoughtful analysis, theological insights, and personal stories, “SEX: Secular, Relativistic-Cultural, or Biblical? Sex Across Perspectives” will help readers to ultimately discover what it means to be truly human in the realm of love and intimacy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "SEX: Secular, Relativistic-Cultural, or Biblical? Sex Across Perspectives" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
