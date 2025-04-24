Anna Price’s New Book, "I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Reflects Upon What Living in Nature Would be Like
Bountiful, UT, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anna Price, a stay-at-home mom to three boys who lives with her husband in Utah, where she enjoys the outdoors and camping with her family, has completed her most recent book, “I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains”: a stirring tale of a young boy who longs to live in nature and imaginations what each day would be like if he did.
In “I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains,” readers are introduced to a young boy who loves the great outdoors and asks his parents if he can live in a tent to experience nature every day. When they ask him how he would spend his days, the young boy explains how he would live in accordance with the land, being mindful of the natural world around him as well as the cycles of the Earth.
Published by Fulton Books, Anna Price’s book is inspired by the author’s love of spending time camping with her family, as well as her desire to help young readers discover just how wonderful spending time in nature can be for one’s well-being. With colorful artwork to help bring Price’s story to life, “I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to experience the joys and benefits of the great outdoors for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “I Wish I Could Live in a Tent in the Mountains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
