Rita Williams Atkinson’s New Book, "Of the Struggle," is a Thrilling Tale Set in the Late 1800s That Follows a Woman’s Journey from Ireland to Build a New Life in America
Lake Mills, WI, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rita Williams Atkinson, a mother who developed a passion for writing in the sixth grade, has completed her most recent book, “Of the Struggle”: a compelling novel set in the nineteenth century that follows a young woman’s adventures as she rises above her humble beginnings in Ireland to forge a new path for herself in America.
“Little Margaret Nolan was born into poverty and struggle in Ireland,” writes Atkinson. “This is the story of the trials she encountered and the obstacles she overcame to recreate herself. Follow Margaret through her multiple identities and adventures as she makes her way to America and finds her way in her new home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rita Williams Atkinson’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Margaret’s journey of strength and courage as she strikes out on her own in a brand-new world. Expertly paced and character-driven, this emotionally stirring historical fiction serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Of the Struggle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
