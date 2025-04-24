Donald Wile’s New Book, "Life on Lisbon Ridge," is a Poignant Memoir of the Struggles and Triumphs Experienced by the Author’s Family While Growing Up in Lisbon, Maine
Lisbon Falls, ME, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donald Wile, who fell in love with reading at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Life on Lisbon Ridge”: a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the wonderful memoirs the author and his wife have of living in Lisbon, Maine, and the eventful times they shared while growing up in their small community.
“If you come to visit Lisbon Falls, Maine, you will find a small town with a very energetic history,” shares Wile. “It lies in a sort of bowl surrounded by ridges on all sides. The Native Americans found this secluded area when they came to fish in the river that runs through town. The name of the river is the Androscoggin, a Native American word for ‘place of many fishes.’ When you stand on the main thruway and look in the four directions of the compass, you will see high ridges enclosing the town. The ridge in the north is called Lisbon Ridge, where my wife grew up. It is known as the second-highest point of land in Androscoggin County. The townspeople comprise many diverse countries. People from Germany, Canada, Czechoslovakia came here to work in the mills—that we had three of. I am sure most of the families had their own adventures that were passed from generation to generation. Even I had a few that were eventful.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Wile’s book will transport readers as they discover the beauty and peaceful nature of Lisbon Falls, as well as the challenges the author and his family faced along the way. Deeply personal and candid, “Life on Lisbon Range” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Life on Lisbon Ridge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“If you come to visit Lisbon Falls, Maine, you will find a small town with a very energetic history,” shares Wile. “It lies in a sort of bowl surrounded by ridges on all sides. The Native Americans found this secluded area when they came to fish in the river that runs through town. The name of the river is the Androscoggin, a Native American word for ‘place of many fishes.’ When you stand on the main thruway and look in the four directions of the compass, you will see high ridges enclosing the town. The ridge in the north is called Lisbon Ridge, where my wife grew up. It is known as the second-highest point of land in Androscoggin County. The townspeople comprise many diverse countries. People from Germany, Canada, Czechoslovakia came here to work in the mills—that we had three of. I am sure most of the families had their own adventures that were passed from generation to generation. Even I had a few that were eventful.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Wile’s book will transport readers as they discover the beauty and peaceful nature of Lisbon Falls, as well as the challenges the author and his family faced along the way. Deeply personal and candid, “Life on Lisbon Range” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Life on Lisbon Ridge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories