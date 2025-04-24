Chris Schroeder’s New Book, "The Adventures of Jaxon Mississippi," Follows a Young Boy Who Uses His Imagination to Conquer His Fears on the First Day of Preschool
Hutchinson, KS, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chris Schroeder, who currently lives in Kansas with his wife and daughter, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Jaxon Mississippi”: a charming story that centers around a young boy named Jaxon who, despite his nerves about his first day of preschool, manages to find a way to be brave by imagining himself as all sorts of different people.
“Jaxon Mississippi is an average four-year-old getting ready for his first day of preschool!” writes Schroeder. “Jaxon learns to overcome his nerves by pretending to drive a race car to becoming a superhero and a pilot. Jaxon’s imagination helps him meet friends, bond with his new teacher, and ultimately leaves the reader wanting more adventures of Jaxon Mississippi.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chris Schroeder’s book is a heartfelt tale that explores how one’s imagination can help them to overcome any struggle they may be facing. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Schroeder’s story to life, “The Adventures of Jaxon Mississippi” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to be brave and utilize their imagination in all sorts of situations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Jaxon Mississippi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
