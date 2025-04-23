Author Mark Blanton’s New Book "My Granny's Christmas Tree" Follows a Skinny Little Tree That, Despite Its Lackluster Appearance, Becomes a Family’s Perfect Holiday Tree
Recent release “My Granny's Christmas Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Blanton is a charming tale of a small little tree who is planted outside by a kind Granny, who cares for it and waters it throughout the year. During the Christmas holiday, although it lacks traditional evergreen leaves, Granny’s small tree becomes the perfect centerpiece for her family’s Christmas celebration.
Houston, TX, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Blanton has completed his new book, “My Granny's Christmas Tree”: a beautiful story inspired by his own family traditions that follows the life of a small, skinny tree that becomes a beloved part of one family’s holiday celebrations, despite the fact that it doesn’t look like a typical evergreen Christmas tree.
“This is a story of our Granny’s beloved Christmas tree,” writes Blanton. “It started out as novelty then grew into a family tradition that is still being honored by her kids and grandkids and is now being remembered by her great grandkids. It is a story of the love our Granny had shown her family over the years.
“The love that she shared each year at our family Christmas get together and throughout the years will be told now and for generations to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Blanton’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover how something as unremarkable as a small, frail tree can become a beautiful symbol of family love and holiday spirit. With colorful artwork and a poignant message, “My Granny’s Christmas Tree” is a heartfelt story that promises to be a new favorite addition to any family’s Christmas traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Granny's Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is a story of our Granny’s beloved Christmas tree,” writes Blanton. “It started out as novelty then grew into a family tradition that is still being honored by her kids and grandkids and is now being remembered by her great grandkids. It is a story of the love our Granny had shown her family over the years.
“The love that she shared each year at our family Christmas get together and throughout the years will be told now and for generations to come.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Blanton’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover how something as unremarkable as a small, frail tree can become a beautiful symbol of family love and holiday spirit. With colorful artwork and a poignant message, “My Granny’s Christmas Tree” is a heartfelt story that promises to be a new favorite addition to any family’s Christmas traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Granny's Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories