Author Mark Blanton’s New Book "My Granny's Christmas Tree" Follows a Skinny Little Tree That, Despite Its Lackluster Appearance, Becomes a Family’s Perfect Holiday Tree

Recent release “My Granny's Christmas Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Blanton is a charming tale of a small little tree who is planted outside by a kind Granny, who cares for it and waters it throughout the year. During the Christmas holiday, although it lacks traditional evergreen leaves, Granny’s small tree becomes the perfect centerpiece for her family’s Christmas celebration.