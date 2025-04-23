Author Tim Verbeke’s New Book, "The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27," Follows a Young Boy’s Journey to Find His Family’s Missing Cow

Recent release “The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Verbeke is a captivating story of a young boy who lives on a farm with his family and several cows. But when one of their pregnant cows goes missing, young Tim and his family must set out to find her and her new calf.