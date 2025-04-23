Author Tim Verbeke’s New Book, "The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27," Follows a Young Boy’s Journey to Find His Family’s Missing Cow
Recent release “The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Verbeke is a captivating story of a young boy who lives on a farm with his family and several cows. But when one of their pregnant cows goes missing, young Tim and his family must set out to find her and her new calf.
Louisville, KY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tim Verbeke, who grew up on a dairy farm in rural Michigan and now resides in Kentucky, where he spends his time with his wife and helping with their three grandchildren, has completed his new book, “The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27”: a riveting story of a young boy and his family who must locate their missing cow who has hid herself in the pasture.
“Growing up on a farm or in a city provides a youth with many new and exciting adventures,” writes Verbeke. “In this adventure, Tim finds himself with an extra task beyond his regular chore of gathering the farm’s milking cows. One of the newly purchased cows has hidden herself in the large pasture area and can’t be found. Dad believes she has hidden to give birth to her calf. Several days go by, and the family decides to all go out together to search for missing Number 27. This leads to a chance happening in the search for Number 27.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Verbeke’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s childhood growing up on a dairy farm and will captivate readers as they follow along on this adorable farmyard adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Verbeke’s story to life, “The Red House Farm Adventures” The Search for Missing Number 27” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “The Red House Farm Adventures: The Search for Missing Number 27” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
