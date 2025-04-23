Author Virginia Henley-Miller’s New Book, "The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment," Follows a Unicorn’s Journey to Her Herd
Recent release “The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Virginia Henley-Miller is a compelling novel that centers around Rainbow, a unicorn who must travel to the legendary Lands Before Time to find her herd. Along the way, she encounters human friends who she knows will become a large part of her and her herd’s future.
Aberdeen, WA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Virginia Henley-Miller has completed her new book, “The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment”: a captivating and thought-provoking story of a unicorn’s quest to find her herd in the mystical Valley of Eebaral while searching for her maiden that she, as a unicorn, must protect.
“It was a day that was going to be like no other for the two young ladies,” writes Henley-Miller. “They were not only going to find a beautiful meadow, but in that place, they would also find a mythical being that would ultimately change both their lives forever.
“Rainbow, on her way to the Lands Before Time, found herself in this beautiful meadow. As she looked around, there they were—the young women she was to protect. Most times, it was to be only one maiden, but she was given two. Not knowing about her future for sure now, Rainbow wasn’t so sure she would be following the rest of her herd to the Lands Before Time.
“As Rainbow was making ready to continue on her journey, she assured them she would keep in mental touch with the maidens after she was gone. She left the meadow with a heavy heart but moved on, not paying attention until it was near dusk and she was close to the land of mankind! She had to find shelter until full night, for during twilight hours, unicorns can be seen by man. She had only a little while—then there they were: three strapping young lads, her saviors, who safely hid her from sight. Rainbow thought she could almost communicate with the youngest of the trio; there was just something different about the young man.
“It was with a confused heart that she left the three of them behind as she continued to what she did not know. She felt that she would have a future with her maidens, along with the lads; they would be a part of it.
“Onward to the Valley of Eebaral they must go. The place held many wonders for all to find—the mythical beasts along with the human ones. From the marvels of the caves in the meadow to the dense forest and its magic in the beyond! All in Eebaral!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Virginia Henley-Miller’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Rainbow’s epic journey across different lands and dangers to find her one true home. Brimming with a host of colorful characters and imaginative world-building, “The Valley of Eebaral” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
