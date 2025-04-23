Author Virginia Henley-Miller’s New Book, "The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment," Follows a Unicorn’s Journey to Her Herd

Recent release “The Valley of Eebaral: The Land of Myth, Magic, and Mysterious Enchantment” from Newman Springs Publishing author Virginia Henley-Miller is a compelling novel that centers around Rainbow, a unicorn who must travel to the legendary Lands Before Time to find her herd. Along the way, she encounters human friends who she knows will become a large part of her and her herd’s future.