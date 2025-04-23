Author B. Jefferson’s New Book, "Poems from the Heart," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Aims to Remind Readers of the Blessings God Provides
Recent release “Poems from the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author B. Jefferson is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems and reflections that invites readers to meditate and give thanks to God for all the blessings he provides, as well as guidance and strength he delivers to weather life’s storms.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B. Jefferson has completed her new book, “Poems from the Heart”: a heartfelt and faith-based collection of poems that takes readers on a powerful journey to remind them of the incredible gifts that God provides, as well as the salvation offered to those who open up their hearts and souls to his ways.
“When life brings its spontaneous tosses and turns, it is easy to lose focus of the One who guides through it all,” writes Jefferson. “Though the turbulence is troublesome, beauty can be found; by walking through it, strength is produced.
“In some moments, we allow the turbulence to overtake us. Even then, the Lord is still there ready and willing to save us. There is no greater love than His.
“‘Poems from the Heart’ highlights the goodness of God, promotes prayer, and encourages the desire to draw near to Him.
“It brings to remembrance the blessings God has given. It explains the impact of generosity. It expresses the beauty of surrender. It demonstrates how to apply the authority God has given His people over the enemy and how to muster up the courage to take back what is rightfully theirs. It reminds that no matter one’s situation, restoration is within God’s hands. It gives hope that the world can change. It displays the Lord’s compassion. It encourages all to love their appearance, for we are all God’s masterpiece.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, B. Jefferson’s enthralling series will not only highlight the blessings that God provides to his followers but also demonstrate how God is always with his people, fostering them to live a life of triumph and success. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Poems from the Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing them with the tools they need to recenter their lives around the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Poems from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
