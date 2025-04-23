Author B. Jefferson’s New Book, "Poems from the Heart," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Aims to Remind Readers of the Blessings God Provides

Recent release “Poems from the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author B. Jefferson is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems and reflections that invites readers to meditate and give thanks to God for all the blessings he provides, as well as guidance and strength he delivers to weather life’s storms.