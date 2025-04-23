Author Rissa Queen’s New Book, "Life Poetically Spoken," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Invite Readers to Reflect Upon Life & the World Around Them

Recent release “Life Poetically Spoken” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rissa Queen is a stirring and compelling assortment of poems that ruminate upon life’s most profound moments. Exploring both the highs and lows that often accompany one’s journey, “Life Poetically Spoken” will deliver powerful truths baked into each of the author’s incredible verses.