Author Rissa Queen’s New Book, "Life Poetically Spoken," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Invite Readers to Reflect Upon Life & the World Around Them
Recent release “Life Poetically Spoken” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rissa Queen is a stirring and compelling assortment of poems that ruminate upon life’s most profound moments. Exploring both the highs and lows that often accompany one’s journey, “Life Poetically Spoken” will deliver powerful truths baked into each of the author’s incredible verses.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rissa Queen, who discovered a passion for writing at the age of thirteen, has completed her new book, “Life Poetically Spoken”: a unique and thought-provoking collection of poetry that invites readers to explore life’s highs and lows, and everything in between that has come to define the human condition.
“From life’s lowest moments, to rebuilding and finding confidence, to the greatest unexpected somethings and the pauses in between, eventually taking you to a sweet and savory ending,” shares Rissa Queen.
“There may be a few tears under gray skies, but there are smiles on the way and time for a better day. Along the way, be aware of rattlesnakes offering cupcakes. You never know what to expect; you may even get to interact with a few ladies and gentlemen as they spill the tea.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rissa Queen’s riveting series brings the author’s own experiences and feelings to life in a way that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to reflect upon their own trials and triumphs. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Life Poetically Spoken” is a must-read for fans of the poetry genre, challenging readers to look forward to all parts of life, no matter how challenging their individual paths may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life Poetically Spoken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
