Author Alfina Dolphina’s New Book, "Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea," is a Riveting Story of a Young Girl’s Journey to Find a New Home of Happiness and Peace
Recent release “Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alfina Dolphina is a captivating tale that centers around a young girl who longs to travel the world in search of a special place she can truly call home. Along the way, Alfina will meet new friends and face new challenges in the hope of finding what she longs for most of all.
New York, NY, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alfina Dolphina, who currently resides in Los Angeles, California, has completed her new book, “Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea”: a charming story of one girl’s epic quest to find a place she can call her own that will bring her the ultimate happiness she seeks.
“‘Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea’ is about Alfina Dolphina wanting to go to the ends of the world to find the peace of mind and find the geographical area that makes her feel complete in her happiness,” shares the author. “Alfina desires a deep connection with the spirit world, especially the spirits from the light, because Alfina has already observed numerous spirits from the dark in the big cities she has lived in.
“Alfina likes cats & dogs and hamster rabbits and would like to see a world full of compassionate kids and adults who are kinder to their animals.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alfina Dolphina’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Alfina’s journey to find her place in the world. With colorful artwork to help bring Dolphina’s story to life, “Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to dream big and follow their hearts, just like Alfina.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
