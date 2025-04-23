Author Alfina Dolphina’s New Book, "Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea," is a Riveting Story of a Young Girl’s Journey to Find a New Home of Happiness and Peace

Recent release “Alfina Dolphina Dreams of the Bering Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alfina Dolphina is a captivating tale that centers around a young girl who longs to travel the world in search of a special place she can truly call home. Along the way, Alfina will meet new friends and face new challenges in the hope of finding what she longs for most of all.