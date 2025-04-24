Author Michael Isaac’s New Book, "Explorer Probe VI," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel in Which a Probe Launched Into Space Centuries Prior Mysteriously Returns to Earth
Recent release “Explorer Probe VI” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Isaac is a compelling tale set in the distant future that centers around a group of scientists who must navigate a confusing situation in which a probe thought to have been lost to space centuries ago suddenly begins returning to Earth, teasing the first known communication with extraterrestrial life.
Saint Johnsville, NY, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Isaac, a retired CPA who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and held New York and Connecticut CPA licenses, has completed his new book, “Explorer Probe VI”: a fascinating and thought-provoking story that follows a group of scientists on Earth who must decide how to react when a probe launched into space nearly two centuries ago begins to return to Earth for unknown reasons.
“‘Explorer Probe VI,’ a spacecraft launched by NASA in 1972, was designed to investigate the outer bodies of Neptune and the lesser dwarf Pluto,” writes Isaac. “The probe was the flagship of the ‘Explorer’ series. It was programmed with the latest artificial intelligence enabling it to survive on its voyage for many years in distant, cold interstellar space. This artificial intelligence was endowed with a capacity for being almost self-aware.
“After the completion of its assignment, it was programmed to exit our solar system forever and to venture toward Proxima Centauri, our nearest star system some twenty-five trillion Earth miles away. There would be no further communication with NASA. Its file was closed.
“One hundred and ninety-five years later, UASA, the successor of NASA—now located in Yaquina Head, Oregon—reported an unknown object entering our solar system, moving toward Earth. Weak transmissions from the object were directed to NASA. In time, the transmission code was traced to ‘Explorer Probe VI’. The probe was returning. No one could understand how or why.
“The story recounts events surrounding and contiguous with the mystery, including issues of first contact with another intelligence as envisioned it would most logically occur and questions about the universe that all of us ask. These are addressed and lived through by a host of unique, diverse, and captivating characters tasked with formidable obstacles and decisions. Dr. Jeromy Steiner and Dr. Roger Hadley, French Polish mathematician Dr. Caterina Frances Kostas, Dr. Kenji Takimoto, Mr. Smith, and the Society of Beings, together with people from all walks of life throughout the world, navigate their fears concerning these events and their own animosities and human passions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Isaac’s enthralling tale was inspired by advancements in astrophysics and observatory and satellite stellar photography over the last fifteen years, as well as his desire to ponder the question of why there has been no confirmed first contact with alien life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Explorer Probe VI” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must read for fans of the sci-fi genre, as well as tales of alien contact with mankind.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Explorer Probe VI” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Explorer Probe VI,’ a spacecraft launched by NASA in 1972, was designed to investigate the outer bodies of Neptune and the lesser dwarf Pluto,” writes Isaac. “The probe was the flagship of the ‘Explorer’ series. It was programmed with the latest artificial intelligence enabling it to survive on its voyage for many years in distant, cold interstellar space. This artificial intelligence was endowed with a capacity for being almost self-aware.
“After the completion of its assignment, it was programmed to exit our solar system forever and to venture toward Proxima Centauri, our nearest star system some twenty-five trillion Earth miles away. There would be no further communication with NASA. Its file was closed.
“One hundred and ninety-five years later, UASA, the successor of NASA—now located in Yaquina Head, Oregon—reported an unknown object entering our solar system, moving toward Earth. Weak transmissions from the object were directed to NASA. In time, the transmission code was traced to ‘Explorer Probe VI’. The probe was returning. No one could understand how or why.
“The story recounts events surrounding and contiguous with the mystery, including issues of first contact with another intelligence as envisioned it would most logically occur and questions about the universe that all of us ask. These are addressed and lived through by a host of unique, diverse, and captivating characters tasked with formidable obstacles and decisions. Dr. Jeromy Steiner and Dr. Roger Hadley, French Polish mathematician Dr. Caterina Frances Kostas, Dr. Kenji Takimoto, Mr. Smith, and the Society of Beings, together with people from all walks of life throughout the world, navigate their fears concerning these events and their own animosities and human passions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Isaac’s enthralling tale was inspired by advancements in astrophysics and observatory and satellite stellar photography over the last fifteen years, as well as his desire to ponder the question of why there has been no confirmed first contact with alien life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Explorer Probe VI” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must read for fans of the sci-fi genre, as well as tales of alien contact with mankind.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Explorer Probe VI” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories