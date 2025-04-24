Author Michael Isaac’s New Book, "Explorer Probe VI," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel in Which a Probe Launched Into Space Centuries Prior Mysteriously Returns to Earth

Recent release “Explorer Probe VI” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Isaac is a compelling tale set in the distant future that centers around a group of scientists who must navigate a confusing situation in which a probe thought to have been lost to space centuries ago suddenly begins returning to Earth, teasing the first known communication with extraterrestrial life.