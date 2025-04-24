Author DJ Masson’s New Book, "Sty’s Journey," is a Riveting Novel That Follows Sty, Who Lands in a Strange New World and Must Work to Find a Way Back Home
Recent release “Sty’s Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author DJ Masson is a thrilling tale that centers around Sty, who finds itself stranded in a strange and foreign land. With the help of new friends and a host of colorful characters, Sty embarks on a quest to return home, only to discover it may not know where home truly is.
Kingwood, TX, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DJ Masson, a substitute teacher who developed a love of books and reading at a young age and holds a bachelor’s degree and certification in education, has completed his new book, “Sty’s Journey”: a captivating story that follows Sty as they work to find a way home after landing in a new, unknown land.
“After landing in a very strange land, Sty, with help from a multitude of interesting characters along the way, goes on a quest to hopefully get back to where it came from,” writes Masson. “Will Sty find its way home? But where is home?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, DJ Masson’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Sty’s quest to find home once more, even if it is unsure of what home truly is. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world building, “Sty’s Journey” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Sty's Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
