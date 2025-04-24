Author DJ Masson’s New Book, "Sty’s Journey," is a Riveting Novel That Follows Sty, Who Lands in a Strange New World and Must Work to Find a Way Back Home

Recent release “Sty’s Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author DJ Masson is a thrilling tale that centers around Sty, who finds itself stranded in a strange and foreign land. With the help of new friends and a host of colorful characters, Sty embarks on a quest to return home, only to discover it may not know where home truly is.