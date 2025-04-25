Author Maritza Signorella’s New Book, "Zoey's Journey Back Home!" is a Charming Story That Follows a Husky’s Grand Adventure as She Searches for a Way Back Home

Recent release “Zoey's Journey Back Home!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maritza Signorella is a captivating and heartwarming story that centers around Zoey, a husky who finds herself longing to explore the world and soon leaves behind her home to do so. Along the way she makes brand new friends, who eventually help her to return home to her family.