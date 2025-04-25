Author Maritza Signorella’s New Book, "Zoey's Journey Back Home!" is a Charming Story That Follows a Husky’s Grand Adventure as She Searches for a Way Back Home
Recent release “Zoey's Journey Back Home!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maritza Signorella is a captivating and heartwarming story that centers around Zoey, a husky who finds herself longing to explore the world and soon leaves behind her home to do so. Along the way she makes brand new friends, who eventually help her to return home to her family.
Mooresville, NC, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maritza Signorella has completed her new book, “Zoey's Journey Back Home!”: a riveting tale based on true events that follows a dog named Zoey as she searches for a way to return to her family after venturing out on her own to see the world.
“This story is about my doggy, Zoey,” writes Signorella. “She loves to run out of my front door and takes off like a jet airplane. We chase her, and she keeps running. I think that she loves adventure. It made me think, ‘If she really had an adventure, what would it be like?’
“My story takes her on her happy adventure. She travels and meets people who feed her and animals who become her friends. She explores places that she has never seen before. She experiences what it’s like to miss her owners and wants to come home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maritza Signorella’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Zoey’s curious adventures, where friends and excitement are around every corner. With colorful artwork to help bring Signorella’s story to life, “Zoey’s Journey Back Home!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Zoey's Journey Back Home!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This story is about my doggy, Zoey,” writes Signorella. “She loves to run out of my front door and takes off like a jet airplane. We chase her, and she keeps running. I think that she loves adventure. It made me think, ‘If she really had an adventure, what would it be like?’
“My story takes her on her happy adventure. She travels and meets people who feed her and animals who become her friends. She explores places that she has never seen before. She experiences what it’s like to miss her owners and wants to come home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maritza Signorella’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Zoey’s curious adventures, where friends and excitement are around every corner. With colorful artwork to help bring Signorella’s story to life, “Zoey’s Journey Back Home!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Zoey's Journey Back Home!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories