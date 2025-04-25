Author E.R. Schmand’s New Book, "Where is River?" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named River as She Visits All Fifty State Capitals Across the United States

Recent release “Where is River?” from Newman Springs Publishing author E.R. Schmand is an engaging collection of photos that document River, a ten-year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix, as she travels across America to visit each of the state capitals. With each photograph, Schmand shares a bit of trivia about each state, helping readers learn about the capitals alongside River.