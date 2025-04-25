Author E.R. Schmand’s New Book, "Where is River?" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named River as She Visits All Fifty State Capitals Across the United States
Recent release “Where is River?” from Newman Springs Publishing author E.R. Schmand is an engaging collection of photos that document River, a ten-year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix, as she travels across America to visit each of the state capitals. With each photograph, Schmand shares a bit of trivia about each state, helping readers learn about the capitals alongside River.
Indian Wells, CA, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E.R. Schmand, a retired engineer, has completed his new book, “Where is River?”: a heartfelt and engaging collection of photographs that follow the author’s dog River as she sees every state capital in America, highlighting the beauty and diversity that can be found within each state.
“River is a 10-year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie Mix,” writes Schmand. “She loves road trips and exploring new places, including visiting state capitals. She runs and rolls in the grass. She can chase birds, smell flowers and roam to her heart’s content.
“This little book is for dog lovers, children and anyone who wants to explore the state capitals of the USA. Join River in this adventure across America.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E.R. Schmand’s enthralling travelog is partly inspired by the family road trips the author would take with his family every summer, during which time he learned all about different states, their capitals, and historical sites across the country. As readers follow along on River’s adventures, they’ll discover all sorts of facts and information about each state, making this a perfect tool for parents or guardians to teach young readers all about their great nation.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Where is River?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“River is a 10-year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie Mix,” writes Schmand. “She loves road trips and exploring new places, including visiting state capitals. She runs and rolls in the grass. She can chase birds, smell flowers and roam to her heart’s content.
“This little book is for dog lovers, children and anyone who wants to explore the state capitals of the USA. Join River in this adventure across America.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E.R. Schmand’s enthralling travelog is partly inspired by the family road trips the author would take with his family every summer, during which time he learned all about different states, their capitals, and historical sites across the country. As readers follow along on River’s adventures, they’ll discover all sorts of facts and information about each state, making this a perfect tool for parents or guardians to teach young readers all about their great nation.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Where is River?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories