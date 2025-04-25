Author Louise Hurd’s New Book, "The Secret of Surviving in the Sea," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Individuals Whose Lives Intersect and Are Forever Changed
Recent release “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Louise Hurd is a stirring tale that follows two people who come from completely different worlds and upbringings that manage to change each other's lives after a serendipitous meeting. Now linked together, Adam and Tracy’s journey will carry them through joy, pain, grief, and healing.
North Ogden, UT, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Louise Hurd, a loving great-grandmother who has always dreamed of becoming a published writer, has completed her new book, “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea”: a riveting tale that centers around two individuals from different worlds and the lasting impact that their meeting creates for both them and others.
“Adam Balthazar Castleton is an orphan raised in a foster home in Wisconsin, learning through trial and error to navigate a difficult life,” writes Hurd. “Clever and mischievous, he perseveres before suddenly learning the shocking truth about himself.
“Tracy Jane Crocker is a quiet, free-spirited teen raised in a middle-class family in Utah. At sixteen, she fights for her life in the sea, learning that she can survive trauma and the turbulent waves that may beset her.
“When the two meet, their lives and the lives they touch are changed forever.
“As tumultuous as the sea, their story is filled with joy, unexpected highs and lows, tragedy, pain, grief, and eventual healing. Ultimately, this is a story about love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Louise Hurd’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover Adam and Tracy’s journey to find themselves amidst their lives of challenges and struggles. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea” is a spellbinding testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit to weather whatever storms life may present.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Adam Balthazar Castleton is an orphan raised in a foster home in Wisconsin, learning through trial and error to navigate a difficult life,” writes Hurd. “Clever and mischievous, he perseveres before suddenly learning the shocking truth about himself.
“Tracy Jane Crocker is a quiet, free-spirited teen raised in a middle-class family in Utah. At sixteen, she fights for her life in the sea, learning that she can survive trauma and the turbulent waves that may beset her.
“When the two meet, their lives and the lives they touch are changed forever.
“As tumultuous as the sea, their story is filled with joy, unexpected highs and lows, tragedy, pain, grief, and eventual healing. Ultimately, this is a story about love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Louise Hurd’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover Adam and Tracy’s journey to find themselves amidst their lives of challenges and struggles. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea” is a spellbinding testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit to weather whatever storms life may present.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Secret of Surviving in the Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories