Author Wesley Sassaman’s New Book, “I Will Not Let Fentanyl Take the Life of my Child,” is a Powerful Guide to Recognizing the Signs of Fentanyl Use in Children

Recent release “I Will Not Let Fentanyl Take the Life of my Child” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wesley Sassaman is a compelling and comprehensive guide aimed at helping parents recognize the signs of substance abuse in children, specifically fentanyl, and how to approach the issue in order to provide the help and intervention they need.