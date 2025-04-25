Author Wesley Sassaman’s New Book, “I Will Not Let Fentanyl Take the Life of my Child,” is a Powerful Guide to Recognizing the Signs of Fentanyl Use in Children
Recent release “I Will Not Let Fentanyl Take the Life of my Child” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wesley Sassaman is a compelling and comprehensive guide aimed at helping parents recognize the signs of substance abuse in children, specifically fentanyl, and how to approach the issue in order to provide the help and intervention they need.
Scottsdale, AZ, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Sassaman, a medical professional with years of experience in addiction and mental health who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice, has completed his new book, “I Will Not Let Fentanyl Take the Life of my Child”: an eye-opening manual to help parents prevent their children from being exposed to fentanyl and to recognize the signs of fentanyl usage in those already impacted by addiction.
“Street-based Fentanyl is a threat to lives in cities across the United States,” writes Sassaman. “As a medical provider working on the front lines of addiction, I’ve written this book to provide parents with tools to help protect their children from its terrible effects. This resource gives practical guidance on recognizing warning signs and strategies for having honest conversations with children about substance abuse risks. By empowering parents with the knowledge to identify and address potential fentanyl use, the book will help protect your children’s well-being and safeguard them from the dangers of street-based drugs. Prevention is a focus, and parents will learn proactive steps to help their children avoid exposure to street-based fentanyl.
“For parents whose children are already struggling with addiction and homelessness, the book will teach you how to approach your children with empathy and understanding while asking the right questions to determine the best way to help. By learning about addiction and the language of recovery, parents can effectively communicate with their children and connect them with appropriate resources to overcome addiction and homelessness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wesley Sassaman’s essential guidebook invites readers into a transformative conversation, bridging the gap between despair and hope while illuminating a path toward healing and resilience. With a deep understanding of the biopsychosocial model of addiction, Sassaman combines expert insights with compassionate guidance, offering hope to those struggling with the devastating effects of street-based fentanyl addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Will Not Let Fentanyl Take the Life of my Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
