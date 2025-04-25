Author Leroy G. Carey’s New Book, “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories,” is a Compelling Series of Poems That Draws Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences
Recent release “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leroy G. Carey is a poignant and thought-provoking collection of poems that speaks directly from the author’s soul to spark emotion within his readers. Exploring a variety of themes, “Goldmine” will take readers on a heartfelt journey to reflect upon the human condition with each entry.
Mobile, AL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leroy G. Carey, a father of four who is retired from his career as a water treatment operator and enjoys watching sports when not writing poetry, has completed his new book, “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories”: a beautiful and riveting series of poems inviting readers to embark on a stirring journey into the author’s very soul.
With his debut collection of published poetry, author Leroy G. Carey writes on a variety of subjects, including love, romance, imagination, color, and laughter, drawing from a wealth of personal experience to make readers feel true emotion. “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories” provides readers with a gathering of heartfelt verses that proves just how vulnerable a human being can be. It is also a tribute to the strength we all have to overcome whatever obstacles life throws at us.
For example, the poem “In the Grace of Your Love” shows the poet’s ability to rise above feeling sad and blue when he concludes: “For I had found a place in / Her heart, so kind, so gentle / For only an angel from heaven / Can offer me more and / I am proud to stand / In the grace of her love.”
Elsewhere, Carey questions the definitions attached to everyday emotions in “What Is Love?” when he writes: “What is love? Someone tell me / For I would like to know / Is it here in my heart or is it / There on my mind or is it / There on the other side of the / Rainbow?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leroy G. Carey’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as the author bears through his incredible gift of prose. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Goldmine” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Goldmine: A Book of Poems and Beautiful Love Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
